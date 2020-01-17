REGINA -- Two companies have been fined after two separate incidents resulting in workplace injuries.

Calgary-based Trinidad Drilling Ltd. pleaded guilty to occupational health and safety charges after an incident near Torquay on June 4, 2017. The province says an employee was injured after a pressurized hose contacted a rotating pipe.

The company was fined $200,000, plus an $80,000 surcharge, at Estevan Provincial Court on Jan. 13.

Another company was also fined in an unrelated matter. Regina-based Thunder Creek Pork Ltd. was fined after a worker fell from a trailer at a worksite in Moose Jaw on July 18, 2018.

The company was fined $42,857.15, along with a $17,142.85 surcharge, in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Jan. 13.