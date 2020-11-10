REGINA -- Crews in Moose Jaw performed a daring icy river rescue of two deer on Tuesday.

Moose Jaw Police posted pictures to its Facebook page showing deer that had fallen through the ice.

The deer are seen trapped in the middle of the ice, without a way to get out by themselves. Members of the rescue team headed out on the ice to try to help.

Fire crews attempt to rescue a deer that fell through the ice in Moose Jaw. (Facebook/Moose Jaw Police)

The crews were able get both deer back to safety on land.

Crews were able to get the deer back onto dry land. (Facebook/Moose Jaw Police)

The Moose Jaw Fire Department, conservation officers and CP Police assisted in the icy rescue.