2 lbs of meth seized during Moose Jaw traffic stop
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 11:28AM CST
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
REGINA -- Moose Jaw police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine during a high visibility check stop on Saturday evening.
In a release, police said a suspicious vehicle was found on the east side of Moose Jaw. The operator of the vehicle was arrested due to outstanding warrants.
During a search of the vehicle, officers located two pounds of methamphetamine. Police said the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $96,000.
As a result, a 33-year-old man from Moose Jaw was charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.
He has been released with a future court date.