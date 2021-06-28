REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has charged two men in connection with an apparent stabbing and attempted vehicle theft on Saturday morning.

In a press release, police said they were called to Dawson Crescent around 4 a.m. on Saturday for a reported weapons offence. Early information suggested a man had been stabbed. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the injured man. First aid was provided until EMS arrived on the scene. The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The police investigation led them to believe one man was trying to steal a car in a parking lot on Avonhurst Drive and Elphinstone Street when the vehicle owner arrived on scene. Police say an altercation took place. It’s alleged the owner of the vehicle stabbed the suspect.

The vehicle owner, a 44-year old Regina man, has been charged with aggravated assault. He made his first court appearance on Monday.

The victim of the assault, a 33-year old Regina man, has been charged with assault with a weapon, attempt theft of a motor vehicle and possession of break in instruments. He will make his first court appearance when he is released from the hospital.