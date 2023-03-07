2 men charged after stolen vehicle flees from police in Regina

(File photo) (File photo)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America

A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener