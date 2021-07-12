REGINA -- Two men are facing charges related to an armed bank robbery that occurred in Regina’s downtown on July 9.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers were sent to a bank in the 1900 block of Hamilton Street around 11:10 a.m. after a report of a robbery.

In a press release, police said a man entered the bank armed with what appeared to be a gun. He demanded money and left with cash. Regina police said no one was injured.

Police located the suspect vehicle the following day at around 12:50 a.m.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle but the driver continued to follow the vehicle down Rochdale Boulevard onto Highway 11. The driver continued into Lumsden, where the two vehicle occupants were taken into custody by RCMP.

A thirty-six-year-old man is facing 13 charges related to these incidents, including armed robbery using a restricted firearm, disguise with intent and two counts of fleeing from police. He is facing seven other charges related to an armed robbery of an Albert Street business in June.

A 32-year-old-man is also charged with armed robbery using a restricted firearm, uttering threats and carrying a concealed weapon.

They both appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.