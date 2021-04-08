REGINA -- Two men are facing several charges after police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and weapons from a Regina hotel room, as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

In a release, Regina police said it executed search warrants on a vehicle and a hotel room in east Regina on Wednesday.

During the investigation, approximately 70 grams of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, a loaded .22 caliber handgun, a 12 gauge shotgun, "bladed weapons," and other items related to drug trafficking were seized.

Two men, 24 and 30-years-old, from Regina were arrested in relation to the investigation. They are jointly charged with possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. Each man is also facing numerous weapons charges individually.

Both men made their first court appearances on these charges in Regina Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

The Regina Police Service Drug Unit was involved in the investigation, along with assistance from the Property Crimes Section and members of the SWAT team.