2 men facing firearms charges after SWAT search Regina home
Two Regina men are facing several firearms-related charges after a home was searched by SWAT on Wednesday night.
Street Gang Unit members, along with the Regina Police Service (RPS) SWAT, the Crisis Negotiator Team, and RPS patrol executed a search warrant at a home in the 4700 block of Pasqua Street, according to a release from RPS.
Six firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and small quantities or controlled substances were found in the residence, according to RPS.
A 31-year-old Regina man is facing 25 charges, including unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm and ammunition where prohibited.
A 30-year-old Regina man is facing 16 criminal charges, including unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Both men made their first court appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.
