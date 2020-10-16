REGINA -- Two more fines have been handed out in Saskatchewan for not following the public health order, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said a business and an individual have been fined. Fines may be up to $2,000 for individuals and $10,000 for corporations, plus a victim surcharge.

A business has also been ordered to close temporarily, for having inadequate precaution measures in place.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said no further information will be released about the business that was closed.

“At this point I’m not able to give that information even if I have it,” Shahab said. “There’s lots of time when there’s a warning letter that is issued to a business and public health inspectors works closely with the business to make sure they’re complying with the guidelines.”

“In some cases they may be taken and fined, or on some cases the business may have to close till they have corrected their protocols and guidelines.”

The release said the owners/operators of the business will work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to rectify these issues.