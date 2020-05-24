REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon. Of the province's total 632 confirmed cases, 87 are considered active.

The new cases are both located in the far north.

Three more people have recovered which brings the provincial total number of recoveries to 538.

Five people are being treated in hospital for COVID-19. One in Regina and in the north are receiving inpatient care and three are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Fifty cases have been reported in healthcare workers to date.

In the far north, 251 cases have been reported, 167 in Saskatoon, 110 in the north, 76 in Regina, 16 in the south and 12 in the central region of the province.

A total of 92 cases have been reported in people under the age of 19, 226 in people aged 20 to 39, 192 in people 40 to 59, 104 in people 60 to 79 and 18 in people over 80.

Fifty-one per cent of cases are in women and 49 per cent are in men.

Seven deaths have been linked to the virus in Saskatchewan to date.

The province has tested 43,862 people in the province.