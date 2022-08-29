2 people facing charges following robbery incident in downtown Regina
One person was allegedly assaulted and robbed of money and personal belongings while walking in downtown Regina on Saturday night.
Officers were called to the area of Victoria Ave. and Lorne St. around 10:43 p.m. for a report that one person was being assaulted by as many as three people, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
RPS found a man carrying a pink bag walking toward Victoria Park, who the victim alleged to be one of her assailants. As the victim was being treated for injuries, a woman walked past with a backpack, which the victim identified to be her property.
A 34-year-old man from Regina and an 18-year-old woman from Montmartre, Sask., were arrested and are both charged with robbery.
The accused made their appearance in Provincial Court on Monday morning.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
BREAKING | Poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023.
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Heroic employee confronted gunman in Oregon grocery store: police
An employee who was killed in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths, authorities said Monday.
Realities of human trafficking in Canada on display at national exhibit
An educational exhibit on human trafficking is raising awareness across Canada about possible signs of abuse and how to spot them.
Tugboat workers' strike delays Celebrity cruise departure in Vancouver
There was frustration among cruise ship passengers Monday after "on-water picketing" prevented the departure of a vessel bound for Alaska.
Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea
One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
-
Former Sask. Mountie pleads not guilty to murder
A former Prince Albert RCMP officer charged with first degree murder pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection to be held on Sept. 26
Voters in Saskatoon Meewasin will pick a new MLA on Sept. 26.
Winnipeg
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
-
Mosquito trap count average over 200, fogging continuing Monday
According to the latest data from the city’s mosquito trap count, the city-wide average is 235, which is classified as high.
-
Backstreet Boys hit the green at Winnipeg golf course
'Backstreet's Back' in Winnipeg, but the band took some time for a round of golf before hitting the stage.
Calgary
-
Calgarian accused of firing several shots at stolen van
A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly firing several shots at his van while it was being stolen.
-
WinSport day lodge to get facelift thanks to federal funding
The day lodge at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (COP) will be undergoing a major renovation thanks to $17.4 million in funding from the federal government.
-
Palliative and end-of-life care supported in Alberta with provincial funding plan
The provincial government is laying the groundwork and offering funds for a series of projects aimed at improving palliative and end-of-life care in Alberta.
Edmonton
-
'Deeply irresponsible': NDP attacks Smith for suggesting hospital patients be moved to hotels
Alberta's New Democrats took aim at UCP leadership candidate Danielle Smith Monday afternoon, referring to her as the "frontrunner" in that race and calling recent statements she made about how to expand health-care capacity "wild" and "absurd."
-
City extends hours for Oliver, Queen Elizabeth outdoor pools
A couple of Edmonton outdoor pools will stay open a little longer this summer as the hot weather continues into September.
-
Edmonton man charged in sex assault at Sherwood Park massage clinic
An Edmonton man has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an incident at a Sherwood Park massage therapy clinic.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
-
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
'Please bring back those items': Toronto 10-year-old’s curbside stand stolen
An Ontario boy is speaking out after the baked good stand he set up on Saturday was stolen.
Ottawa
-
Man shot near LeBreton Flats
Ottawa paramedics say a man was shot Monday near LeBreton Flats.
-
Cleanup still just beginning in some areas 100 days after Ottawa storm
It’s been 100 days since a devastating storm blew through Ottawa and destroyed properties, tore down trees, and left behind irreparable damage and in some places, the cleanup is just beginning.
-
Hot and humid with a thunderstorm warning
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Ottawa as the city swelters under hot, humid conditions.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash closes Coquihalla southbound between Merritt and Hope
Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt was closed Monday due to a fatal crash.
-
Victim of fatal Surrey shooting identified by homicide investigators
The victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Surrey was identified by homicide investigators Monday morning.
-
Suspects in Pride Week assault identified, including 2 minors: Vancouver police
Vancouver police say all suspects wanted in connection with an unprovoked assault during Pride Week have been identified, and at least two of them are minors.
Montreal
-
Montrealer arrested in Vancouver fourth suspect in two-day shooting spree
Montreal and Vancouver police arrested a fourth person in connection with a two-day shooting spree in Montreal in August that injured two people.
-
$600 promise: Legault to fight inflation with more cheques for Quebecers -- if re-elected
Premier Francois Legault has again promised to hand out money to Quebecers 'to fight inflation' during an election stop in Bellechase Monday.
-
Construction worker struck and killed by dump truck west of Montreal
A construction worker in his 30s was killed Monday when a dump truck transporting gravel backed up and hit him on Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal.
Vancouver Island
-
'Labour-intensive': Nanaimo firefighters douse 7 brushfires in 1 day
Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were kept busy Sunday putting out seven brush fires within a 12-hour period. It all started around 4:30 a.m. with a brush fire off Robin Hood Road, and ended with one around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boxwood Road and Tulsa Road. The largest and most challenging brushfire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Northfield bluffs between Sun Valley Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway.
-
7-hour standoff in Victoria ends peacefully: VicPD
Victoria police say a lengthy standoff that took place just outside the downtown core ended peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Police were told that a person was holding a knife, stabbing the ground, and making concerning comments to people walking by.
-
'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island
While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. "A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
-
Milk to cost 6.5 cents more per litre in New Brunswick starting Sept. 1
Milk will cost a bit more for people in New Brunswick starting this week. The New Brunswick Farm Products Commission says milk will cost 6.5 cents more per litre beginning Sept. 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Inquest begins into Sudbury miner's 2015 death at Glencore
Almost seven years after the tragic incident, a coroner’s inquest began Monday into the death of Richard Pigeau at a Glencore mine in Sudbury.
-
Sudbury teacher faces disciplinary hearing related to sex abuse allegations
A teacher with the French language Catholic school board in Sudbury has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing to deal with accusations she had a sexual relationship with several students.
-
Board rejects Manitoulin couple's complaints about manure, flies from neighbour's farm
A working farm is going to produce some odours, an Ontario tribunal has ruled, rejecting odour and other complaints filed by a neighbour of a farm on Manitoulin Island.
Kitchener
-
Fire at historic Cambridge farmhouse being investigated as arson
The fire that destroyed a historic Cambridge farmhouse on Sunday is now being investigated as arson.
-
Police looking for 3 teens after stabbing in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said three teens were involved in a Sunday night stabbing which sent a 57-year-old Waterloo man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Peep of 2,400 chickens rescued in Beamsville, Ont. after falling off truck
An open door let loose 2,400 chicks in Beamsville, Ont., on Monday, prompting several volunteers to help rescue the chicks.