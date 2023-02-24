2 people found dead following fire in Moose Jaw, investigation ongoing

Two people are dead following a fire in Moose Jaw on Thursday.

Police and fire crews were called to the 200 block of Athabasca Street West, where a residence was engulfed in flames when they arrived, according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

After extinguishing the fire, two people were found dead inside the multi-unit dwelling.

Officers, the Moose Jaw fire department, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, and the Saskatchewan Coroners office are currently investigating.

MJPS is working to identify the people and notify their next of kin.

The scene of the fire is unsafe, according to officers, police are asking people to avoid the area.

Moose Jaw police is asking anyone with information to call them at 306-694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More details to come...