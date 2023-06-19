2 people killed in separate single-vehicle collisions, Sask. RCMP say
RCMP in Saskatchewan say two people are dead and four others were injured in two separate single-vehicle collisions early Sunday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m. Yorkton RCMP, EMS, Stars Air Ambulance and the Springside Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 47 near Springside, Sask.
A 64-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead in hospital while two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for further assessment, an RCMP news release said.
Police said the scene of the accident has been re-opened to traffic.
At around 4:10 a.m. Gravelbourg RCMP were called to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 58 near Gravelbourg, Sask. where a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP news release said that two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for further assessment.
RCMP said the scene of the collision has been re-opened to traffic.
Both incidents remain under investigation, according to RCMP.
Springside, Sask. is approximately 197 kilometres northeast of Regina, while Gravelbourg, Sask. is about 187 kilometres southwest of the Queen City.
