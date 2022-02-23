2 people were trying to free a car stuck in snow that turned out to be stolen: Regina police

Two people were trying to get a car unstuck that turned out to be stolen, according to Regina police.

On Friday, members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) stolen auto unit came across a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

The car was stuck in the snow and two males were trying to get it moving, RPS said in a press release.

As a police canine team approached the car, the driver put the it into drive and initially tried to flee, RPS said.

However, he then complied with the offficers' direction to stop, according to police.

Two males were arrested in connection with the incident. One was released without charges.

A 40-year-old man is charged with possesion of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He also faces charges related to an alleged Feb. 17 break and enter.

The Malibu was reported stolen on Feb. 15 when the owner "briefly" left it running in Gladmer Park, RPS said.

The accused made his first appearance in court on Tuesday.