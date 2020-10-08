REGINA -- Two SaskPower employees died as a result of a “serious safety incident” in Weyburn, the Crown corporation reported on Thursday evening.

“Both individuals have died as a result of their injuries,” SaskPower said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and coworkers.”

SaskPower said it is working with authorities as internal and external investigators continue. A spokesperson for SaskPower said they are not able to provide further comment at this time.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.