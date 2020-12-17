2 young offenders located after escaping from Regina's Paul Dojack Centre: RPS
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 12:05PM CST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 4:32PM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- A young offender who escaped from a Regina youth centre has been located and arrested, according to police.
The Regina Police Service said a boy was arrested without incident, from a home in north-west Regina around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
A second boy also escaped from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre Tuesday evening.
Police have located and arrested the second boy who was located at 2:45 p.m. in the North Central neighbourhood and was taken into custody without incident.
Both boys will now face additional charges as a consequence of their actions.