REGINA -- A young offender who escaped from a Regina youth centre has been located and arrested, according to police.

The Regina Police Service said a boy was arrested without incident, from a home in north-west Regina around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

A second boy also escaped from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre Tuesday evening.

Police have located and arrested the second boy who was located at 2:45 p.m. in the North Central neighbourhood and was taken into custody without incident.

Both boys will now face additional charges as a consequence of their actions.