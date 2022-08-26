20 tornados confirmed in Sask. so far this summer: Environment Canada
Saskatchewan has seen 20 confirmed tornados so far this season with two more still under investigation, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.
Lang said the threat for tornadic activity in Saskatchewan typically lasts from late May to mid September, with the threat highest from June to mid-July.
Saskatchewan sees about 14 confirmed tornados on average each year. That number can often be much lower or much greater, depending on the year.
Lang said there were only two confirmed tornados in the province in 2015. In the early 90s, there were some years that were well above that average.
“Last year [2021] was a slow year with eight [confirmed tornados], 2020 there was seven, 2019 nine and in 2018 there was 20. So you can see there’s a big variation and it usually has to do with what is happening in the overall weather picture that summer,” Lang said.
Lang said the last couple of years have been very dry which will affect how many tornados there are in a particular season.
“Even out into British Columbia there was so much smoke we had in the skies and that will suppress thunderstorm activity too,” she said.
While there has seemed to be a high number of wild thunderstorms this summer, Lang said it has actually been a typical summer for Saskatchewan. The premise that there have been more thunderstorms than usual may come from the fact that there were not very many storms the last couple of years.
Lang said the reason for that was the extreme drought seen in much of the province in both 2020 and 2021.
However, Saskatchewan is still prone to more tornados than any other province. To form, tornados and thunderstorms need a combination of heat, changing winds in the upper atmosphere, moisture and opposite air patterns meeting.
