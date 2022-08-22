200 grams of fentanyl seized during drug investigation: Regina police

Regina police seized approximately 200 grams of fentanyl and arrested an Ontario man during a recent drug investigation.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) completed an investigation and enforcement operation connected to drug trafficking in the city on August 18, according to a news release.

During the investigation, a suspect fled on foot but was later apprehended with assistance from the canine unit.

In addition to fentanyl, police seized $2,500 in currency, multiple pieces of fake identification and two cellular phones from the suspect.

As a result, a 36-year-old man was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, proceeds under $5,000 and two counts of possession of an identity fraud document.

He made his first appearance on these charges in provincial court on August 19.