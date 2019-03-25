

CTV Regina





Council has decided the issue around heritage status for the historic Cook Residence will be sent to a heritage review board.

It's been suggested that the heritage bylaw be revamped, as the current bylaw doesn't take economic value of the home into account.

According to engineering reports presented to city council, the home has been shifting significantly, and fixing the foundation alone would cost over $1 million. It' was suggested that it would cost $3 million to bring the home up to code.

Last month council passed a motion that would save the historic property for being demolished, a motion objected to be the property owners.

City support for the 2020 Grey Cup is another item set to be tackled Monday night at city council.

City council will be voting on an executive committee recommendation that the City of Regina provide $1 million in cash and services in support of the 2020 Grey Cup.