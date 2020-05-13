REGINA -- The 2020 Queen City Marathon will be a virtual event, the organizers announced Wednesday.

The organizers of the event, Run Regina, say full details of the event are to come.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to host an in-person event in September this year,” says Shawn Weimer, Executive Director of Run Regina, “However, we are excited about the chance to do something special to keep our runners and walkers active and moving.”

The 3,000 people who have already registered for the event will still be able to get their race it and earn their medal by completing the marathon anytime during the month of September.