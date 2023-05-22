2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina

The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.

The festival has a packed itinerary for its six day schedule. A picnic at Les Sherman Park followed up the opening parade down 13th Avenue.

Gloria the Prairie Rose is an entertainer who made an appearance in the parade on her bright red tricycle, interacting with the crowd and promoting people to get into gardening this spring.

“This is mint, we’re really advocating for gardening and pollinators you know taking care of ladybugs, butterflies and bumblebees and the flowers. Plant more flowers,” she exclaimed.

Musical performances from The Pile Brass Band, The Northern Lights Blue Grass and Old Time Music Society as well as students from Regina’s School of Rock were also featured at the picnic.

The yearly staple had many Regina residents excited for its return.

“My highlight of the day is just seeing the community out and everyone really seems in good positive spirits so it’s nice to share that with everyone,” Tessa Rae Kuz, an artist in residence with New Dance Horizons told CTV News.

Performances of all styles and genre are slated to continue throughout the week at The Artesian, Neil Balkwill Centre, Cathedral Neighbourhood Centre and other venues.

Thursday will allow attendees to do some late night shopping in Cathedral with “Light Up The Village.”

Also on Thursday, several garage art galleries will be open to the public for viewing.

From Thursday to Saturday, numerous community beer gardens will open, paired with musical performances.

The festival will culminate on Saturday with the anticipated street fair which will run from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.

A full list of events can be found on the Cathedral Village Arts Festival website.