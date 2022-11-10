22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask., Omicron BA.5 remains dominant

There were 22 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan’s Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) situation report covering the period of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2022.

Overall, respiratory viral activity in the province is increasing. Flu case detection increased three times from 68 to 102 cases since the last reporting period, according to the report.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases decreased from 800 to 600 in this reporting period, with Omicron BA.5 as the dominant variant of concern making up 94 per cent of cases.

There were 14 outbreaks, 164 hospital admissions and 15 ICU admissions related to COVID-19.

There were 16 hospital admissions and four ICU admissions related to the flu.

Other respiratory viruses increased from 104 to 120 lab detections.

Flu shot clinics are open and eligible Saskatchewan residents have the option to get both an influenza vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

