22 COVID-19 related deaths, province expanding Paxlovid prescribing authority

An employee is pictured at the Roy Romanow Provincial Lab. (Courtesy: SHA) An employee is pictured at the Roy Romanow Provincial Lab. (Courtesy: SHA)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Canada banning Chinese telecom giant Huawei, ZTE from 5G networks

Canada is banning China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE, another Chinese company, from participating in the country's 5G wireless networks, citing national security and cybersecurity concerns. Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting products and services from these 'high-risk vendors,' in Ottawa on Thursday.

A staff member stands at a booth for Chinese technology firm Huawei at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Chinese and foreign enterprises are showcasing their latest technology and services during the annual CIFTIS expo this week. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations

With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener