23 new municipal projects to receive more than $1M in funding from province

Twenty-three new municipal projects will be receiving a combined provincial investment of more than $1 million.

Government Relations' Minister Don McMorris announced the funding at the SUMA convention in Regina Tuesday morning.

“Our government is proud to provide this targeted sector support funding to assist communities pursue initiatives that will enhance core governance and inter-municipal collaboration” McMorris said in a release.

“It brings communities together to see how they can share services, how they can be more efficient and work together,” he said.

The investment comes under the Targeted Sector Support Initiative (TSS).

“The TSS Initiative supports municipalities partnering to strengthen their core municipal responsibilities through projects focused on good governance, capacity building and regional co-operation. Funding is provided through cost-shared grants, covering up to 75 per cent of eligible project costs,” a release stated.

A review process by the TSS steering committee determines which projects will be approved.

That committee consists of representatives from SUMA, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), the Saskatchewan Association of Northern Communities (New North) and the Ministry of Government Relations.

Some of the approved projects include: providing regional governance training for municipal councils and administration, undergoing a feasibility study to determine options for safe water treatment between neighbouring municipalities, drafting a district community plan to guide regional co-operation and development and hosting relationship and capacity building exercises among communities.

The latest approved projects are the third round given the go ahead by the TSS Initiative, which receives $1.5 million each year from municipal revenue sharing.

“We want to sit down and have those conversations to see how we can work together to see these projects become a reality,” said Randy Goulden, Interim President of SUMA.

NDP leader Ryan Meili said the provinces municipalities have worn the brunt of pandemic response. He said he hopes to see increased collaboration between the provincial and municipal levels of government moving forward.

“Let’s get the municipalities at the table, in conversations with the premier and cabinet from the beginning so there’s no more surprises, no more blames. Just working together for what’s best for the Saskatchewan people,” he said.

