23 Riders set to become free agents Tuesday

According to the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) website, 23 Saskatchewan Roughriders will become free agents at noon ET on Tuesday when the league's free agency period begins.

Some of the more well known names include Cody Fajardo, Shaq Evans, D’haquille (Duke) Williams, Kyran Moore and Darnell Sankey.

A few Riders have already hinted they will not be signing new contracts with the green and white, including quarterback Cody Fajardo, receiver Shaq Evans and linebacker Darnell Sankey, who all took to social media to express their gratitude for Rider Nation.

However, there is a few big names that have been extended and will return for the 2023 CFL season.

Some of those names include linebacker Larry Dean, defensive back Nick Marshall and running back Jamal Morrow.

It’s also believed the Riders will officially sign 36-year-old quarterback Trevor Harris on Tuesday along with receiver Jake Wieneke.

Both Harris and Wieneke were members of the Montreal Alouettes last season.

Riders general manager Jeremy O’Day said the team has had good conversations with both players.

"We're just in a position where we're waiting to get to free agency so that we can get to that point where these guys are allowed to sign contracts," O’Day said last week.

Harris and Wieneke were slated to become free agents at noon ET on Tuesday but were allowed to entertain offers from other clubs from Feb. 5 until Sunday.

Any proposals made -- including base salary and incentives -- had to be registered with the league and CFL Players' Association and would be considered binding.

When the window closed Sunday, teams had 48 hours to negotiate exclusively with their own potential free agents. The CFL would give clubs any registered offers that were made to those players.

With files from The Canadian Press.