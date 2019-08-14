

CTV Regina





A 23-year-old Regina man is facing 45 charges stemming from 14 recent property-crime-related investigations, according to police.

The incidents ranging from June 26 to August 12, include multiple instances of shoplifting, auto theft and break and enter.

Calvin Sparvier is facing multiple charges including theft, shoplifting, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Sparvier made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The full list of charges and incidents can be found on the Regina Police Service website.