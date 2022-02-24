23-year-old woman charged in October homicide: Regina police

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to an October homicide, according to Regina police.

On Oct. 13, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Ottawa Street where they located a dead woman, later identified as 24-year-old Peri A.N. Redwood.

Regina police arrested 23-year-old Hope Reign Cyr on Wednesday and charged her with second-degree murder.

The accused made her first court appearance on Thursday morning.