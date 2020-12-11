REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 246 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the province’s active case total to 4,547.

A total of 387 cases were reported recovered.

In a release, the province said 19 new cases are located in the far northwest zone, one in the far north central zone, 13 in the far northeast zone, 24 in the northwest zone, 34 in the north central zone, nine in the northeast zone, 65 in Saskatoon, three in the central west zone, six in the central east zone, 50 in Regina, one in the southwest zone, seven in the south central zone and 14 in the southeast.

Two cases pending location information were assigned to the far northeast and north central zones.

The province’s seven-day daily average for new cases is 282, or 23.3 new cases per 100,000 population.

The government said it anticipates active cases will decline as older cases are reviewed and potentially designated as recovered.

A total of 133 people are currently in hospital related to the virus, including 106 in inpatient care and 27 in intensive care.

On Thursday, 3,497 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.

19 CASES AT PIONEER VILLAGE CAME FROM RESIDENTS OF EXTENDICARE PARKSIDE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said 19 of 25 residents of Extendicare Parkside, who were recently moved to Pioneer Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA provided the details about cases at Regina’s Pioneer Village in a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

In a separate outbreak at Pioneer Village, five residents tested positive, one of which has recovered. The most recent positive test in this outbreak was on Nov. 30.

SASK. NURSES' UNION URGES PEOPLE TO STAY 'GROUNDED' WHEN IT COMES TO COVID-19 RULES

The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is calling on the public to stay vigilant around COVID-19 protocols, despite optimistic news about a vaccine.

A limited shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, with Regina health care workers set to get their shots first.

Health officials revealed the province's phase-in vaccine plan on Wednesday.

Tracy Zambory, president of SUN, said the plan is well-thought-out and a step in the right direction.

“But with that optimism, we have to keep our feet grounded,” Zambory told CTV News. READ MORE