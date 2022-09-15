25 deaths, 594 hospitalizations recorded in province's latest monthly COVID-19 report

There were 25 new deaths reported in the province’s monthly COVID-19 report for the period of Aug. 14 to Sept. 10.

In that time, there were also 1,932 confirmed cases, compared to 1,524 in the previous monthly update released on Aug. 18.

There were 594 hospital admissions, which is up from 488 the last update.

There were also 41 confirmed outbreaks, compared to 46 in the last update.

The Omicron sublineage BA.5 was the dominant strain in the province, accounting for 92.5 per cent of cases.

As of Sept. 10, there have been 119 Remdesivir prescriptions filled and there have been 956 courses of Paxlovoid dispensed by pharmacies.

Of the population 18 and older, 45.3 per cent have received at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

People 18-years-old and older are now eligible for a second booster dose, as of Aug.15, as long as they have received their first dose at least four months ago.

For the full report, click here.

BIVALENT COVID-19 VACCINE AVAILABILITY EXPANDING

Starting Monday, the Moderna bivalent booster dose will be expanding to all Saskatchewan residents 70-years-old and older, and Saskatchewan residents in First Nation, Metis communities, and the Northern Service Administration District who are 50-years-old and older.

The dose will be available at Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies, according to a release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

The SHA recommends that eligible residents receive the dose at least four months following their last COVID-19 vaccination and can only be used as a booster, not as a first or second shot.

Additional age groups will be eligible to receive the vaccine once more supply is received by the province.

More to come...