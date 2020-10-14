REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There are seven new cases in the north east, five in the north central region, four in the far north east, three in Regina one in both the central and south east.

There are 254 cases currently active.

The province reported nine new recoveries on Wednesday for a total of 1,920.

Seven people are in hospital including one in ICU in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY

466 cases are from the south area (226 south west, 207 south central, 33 south east)

454 cases are from the Saskatoon area

379 cases are from the far north area (356 far north west, 0 far north central, 23 far north east)

350 cases are from the north area (140 north west, 132 north central, 78 north east)

315 cases are from the central area (187 central west, 128 central east)

234 cases are from the Regina area

The SHA performed 1,700 tests on Tuesday.

PUBLIC HEALTH INVESTIGATING CASES AT HARBOUR LANDING SCHOOL

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has notified staff, students and visitors of Harbour Landing School that cases of COVID-19 are under investigation within the school.

A letter posted to the school's website Tuesday does not provide details on the cases or how many are within the school population but says Public Health is "investigating cases."

PRINCE ALBERT CHURCH FINED FOR ROLE IN COVID-19 OUTBREAK

The province has fined a Prince Albert church associated with a COVID-19 outbreak that’s spread to northern communities.

In its COVID-19 update on Sunday, the government said it has fined a corporation $14,000 for not complying with the public health order nor guidelines for places of worship.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES IN MANY SASK. COMMUNITIES

The ​​​Saskatc​​hewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Esterhazy, Grayson, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, Regina, Shellbrook, Wadena and Yorkton.