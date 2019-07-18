Children helped the city of Regina release close to 250,000 lady bugs into Victoria Park on Thursday, half the amount released in 2018.

The city says lady bugs are predators with "aphid-eating superpowers" and they help protect our trees and parks with pest control.

The lady bugs are transported from California and after a little delay this year, the city hopes it will start doing its magic by killing the insects that produce aphid honeydew .

The city says they gauge the success of the program by the number of calls it receives from residents about aphids. This year the city received about 45 calls from residents so far. There were no calls last year.