

CTV Regina





The municipal, provincial and federal governments have announced funding for improvements to the Winnipeg Street overpass in Regina.

The $28.8M in funding will see major improvements to the overpass as well as replacing the existing overpass with a new, longer structure to the west, adding two connecting intersections along Ninth Avenue North, and realigning the diamond interchanges that connect the north and southbound Ring Road.

“The new Winnipeg Street Overpass will make it easier for Regina’s families to move around the city and for local businesses to serve their customers,” said Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale in a written release. “The federal government has invested in this important local project to support a high quality of life and a thriving economy in the Regina area for years to come

The government says the new overpass will improve the city’s major arterial roads.