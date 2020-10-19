REGINA -- The second-degree murder trial of a boy who can not be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has begun at the Conexus Arts Centre.

The trial moved from the Court of Queen's Bench to the Conexus Arts Centre to allow for physical distancing during the jury selection process and through the trial. Possible jurors were spread out across the Centre in order to provide enough space between each person.

By noon on Monday, 14 jury members and two alternates were chosen. Defence lawyer Andrew Hitchcock challenged 11 possible jury members, but the judge confirmed 16 jurors.

The boy accused, who was 15 at the time of the incident, pleaded not guilty to the cahrge of second-degree murder. He was arrested and charged in relation to the death of a 16 year-old girl at a party at a home in the 900 block of Cameron Str. around Oct. 14, 2018. Police said the girl was injured and pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the victim told CTV News the girl was friends with the accused and believed the girl was trying to help another person involved in an altercation the night of the incident.

The family is calling for an adult sentence for the teen charged in the girls death.

The trial is expected to last at least three weeks.

Correction: