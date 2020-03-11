2nd suspect charged in Regina’s 5th homicide of 2020
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:12AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, March 11, 2020 2:39PM CST
Michael Dennis Morrissette , 42, is wanted in relation to the murder of David Anderson. (Supplied: Regina Police Service)
REGINA -- A second man has been charged with second degree murder in connection to Regina's fifth homicide of 2020.
Police arrested 42-year-old Michael Dennis Morrissette on Tuesday evening, in connection to the murder of 36-year-old David Anderson. 21-year old Michael Douglas Morrissette was also arrested and charged in connection to the murder, on Monday.
Anderson was found injured by police on March 5 in the 1400 block of Sixth Ave. He was transported to hospital where he later died.