REGINA -- An earthquake occurred in eastern Saskatchewan near the Manitoba border on Tuesday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.

The 3.9 magnitude tremor was located approximately 29 km south east of Langenburg, Sask.

Earthquakes Canada said there are no reports of damage, and none would be expected. The tremor occurred around 10:30 p.m. local time and was “lightly felt” in surrounding areas.

Seismologists use the magnitude scale to measure the amount of seismic energy released during an earthquake. Magnitudes between 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt but rarely cause damage, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Earthquakes Canada is a branch of the federal government that tracks seismic events across the country and compiles earthquake data and information.

Langenburg, Sask. is located approximately 220 km east of Regina.