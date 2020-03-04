REGINA -- Regina police say three people have died from drug overdoses since the beginning of the year as overdose numbers continue to soar.

Police have been made aware of 85 overdoses in Regina since Jan. 1. Police have responded 51 times and administered Narcan 18 times.

“Anyone who is an active user of illicit fentanyl or fentanyl analogs is in danger,” RPS said in a news release. “Even if people are not making good choices for themselves, others around them should be aware of the higher-than-usual potential for drug overdose and have a safety plan.”

Police want the public to know that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects those experiencing or anyone who is witness to an overdose, from possession charges.