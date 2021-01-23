REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 274 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with three new deaths related to the virus.

The three deaths include one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s and one person above the age of 80. The three people were from the north central zone, far northeast zone and far northwest zone.

The province also reported 306 new recoveries on Saturday. The active case count sits at 3,161.

A total of 197 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, including 35 people in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s seven-day average for daily new cases is 276, or 22.8 per 100,000 population.

Saskatoon led the province with 51 new cases, followed by the far northwest zone with 50, and Regina and the northwest zone with 41.

10 cases are currently pending residence information. 10 previously reported cases were assigned, including three in the far northeast zone, five in the northwest zone and two in the north central zone.

A total of 3,252 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

VACCINES

The province said 1,110 doses of COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Friday. A total of 32,385 doses of vaccine have been administered across Saskatchewan.

As of Friday, 96 per cent of doses received by the province have been distributed.