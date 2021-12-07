3 COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases reported in Sask.

Three more deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, along with 47 new cases.

Of the deaths, there was one person in the 40-59 age group, one in the 60-79 age group and another in the 80-plus age group. There have been 934 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

As of Tuesday, 131 people are in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 31 in intensive care. Of the 131 patients, 85, or 64.9 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

Two additional residents are receiving care in out-of-province hospitals.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North East (four), North West (three), North Central (seven), Saskatoon (13), Central West (one), Central East (10), Regina (two), South West (one), and South Central (one) zones.

Active cases sit at 613 following 70 more reported recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 67, or 5.6 per 100,000 population.

Saskatchewan health care workers have administered 1,764,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 840,796 residents are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, the province said 82 per cent of eligible residents five years and older have received their first dose, while 74 per cent of that age group are fully vaccinated.