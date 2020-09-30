REGINA -- Three men have been charged in connection to an attempted murder on Tuesday morning that left a man seriously injured.

In a release, Regina Police said it was dispatched to the 1100 block of Athol St. for a man who was reportedly shot.

Officers arrived on scene and provided first aid to the 28-year-old man. EMS then transported him to hospital.

Following investigation, one suspect was arrested later that day. Police then arrested two more suspects during a traffic stop.

Police said evidence was recovered in a duffle bag, including a sawed off shotgun. All three suspects have been charged.

Two Regina men, 29 and 25, have been charged with attempted murder using a firearm. A 23-year-old man from Regina is also facing several firearms related charges in connection to this investigation.

All three men appeared in Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.