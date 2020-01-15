REGINA -- Three men are facing multiple charges in connection to a series of thefts from commercial trucks in Regina.

Two of the men are facing theft charges and another has been charged with possessing and trafficking stolen property.

According to police, the thefts of "components of the exhaust systems of heavy duty commercial trucks" happened between Nov. 22, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020.

The incidents are listed here:

Nov. 22, 2019 – 1100 block of Albert Street - three vehicles affected

Dec. 1, 2019 – 200 block of Solomon Drive – three vehicles affected

Between Dec. 6-8, 2019 – 600 block of Henderson Drive – one vehicle affected

Dec. 9, 2019 – 700 block of Dethridge Bay – three vehicles affected

Dec. 12, 2019 – 600 block of Park Street – one vehicle affected

Dec. 20, 2019 – 200 block of Solomon Bay – one vehicle affected

Between Dec. 22-27, 2019 – 400 block of Hoffer Bay - one vehicle affected

Between Dec. 24-27, 2019 – 1200 block of First Avenue – five vehicles affected

Between Dec. 20, 2019 – Jan. 3, 2020 - 1000 block of Albert Street - three vehicles affected

Two men were arrested on Jan. 4 in the yard of a business in the 1000 block of Albert Street. Police say the third man was arrested on Jan. 8 and charged in connection to the thefts.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man are facing seven counts of theft and three counts of break-and-enter. They appeared in court on Jan. 6.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with possessing and trafficking stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Police say they received multiple reports of thefts between Nov. 1 2019 and Jan. 4, 2020 and, while they have made these arrests, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.