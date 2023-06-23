3 month investigation leads to arrests of 6 alleged gang members and affiliates, Regina police say

A three-month-long investigation by Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Street Gang Unit ended with the arrests of six people thought to be involved with street gangs.

A 36-year-old man is facing eight charges including kidnapping, uttering death threats, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.

Three other men, ages 19, 29 and 30 and two women, 34 ad 36, have each been charged with commission of a criminal offence for a criminal organization, an RPS news release said.

RPS said due to the ongoing investigation they will not be releasing names of the five people who are facing the same charge.

The 36-year-old man made his most recent court appearance on May 29.