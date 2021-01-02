REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 along with 479 recoveries bringing the Province's total active case count to 2,712.

Of the 3 people who died, two were over the age of 80, with one from Regina and the other from Saskatoon. The third person was in their 50s and was from the North Central Zone.

The Province also announced 3722 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been provided to health care workers in Regina and Saskatoon.

4900 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be disbursed to priority populations in the Far North West and Far North Central regions on January 4th.

In total, the Province processed 5735 COVID-19 test from December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021.