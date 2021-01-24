Advertisement
3 new COVID-19 related deaths, 260 new cases in Sask.
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 2:05PM CST
Seminar Kibir, health lab technician prepares chemicals to process analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Hospital of Argenteuil, north of Paris, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The province also reported 260 new cases and 168 new recoveries. There are 3,251 active cases in the province, up from Saturday’s 3,161.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272, or 22.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.
