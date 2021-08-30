REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 199 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing active cases in the province to 2,068.

There were three new COVID-19-related deaths reported. To date 601 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for the virus.

One-hundred and eleven Saskatchewan people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 27 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (eight), Far North Central (three), Far Northeast (14), Northwest (32), North Central (22), Northeast (14), Saskatoon (62), Central West (four), Central East (three), Regina (eight), Southwest (two), South Central (two) and Southeast (eight) zones. Seventeen new cases are pending location details.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 228, or 19 new cases per 100,000 people. This is the highest the seven-day average since May 3, when it was 19.1.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 1,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 722 more people became fully vaccinated.

The government said a total of 12,451 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 9.464 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,114 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 1,876 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 464 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).