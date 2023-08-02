3 people charged in drug trafficking investigation

Three people are facing charges following a six week investigation into drug trafficking in Regina.

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) Crime Reduction Team and a SWAT team searched the 700 block of Albert Street on July 27, according to a release from RPS.

Police found drugs, more than $4,000 in Canadian cash, multiple cell phones, and other drug trafficking related items.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody as a result of the search warrant, each facing two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Each of the accused will make their first court appearances on Sept. 11.