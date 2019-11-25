REGINA -- Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop recovered an unauthorized, loaded gun.

On Nov. 23 at around 9:10 p.m. a Regina police officer tried to pull over a blue Honda Civic when it sped away.

Unmarked police vehicles followed the car into the Eastview area. The car stopped in an alley and the occupants fled on foot.

A short time later, RPS officers stopped two women and a man walking in the area. They provided their names and were cleared to continue on. Following this conversation police learned that the woman who was registered as the owner of the car was one of the women they had spoken to, but she had provided a fake name.

Officers were able to locate the group of three again and arrest them all. RPS learned that the driver of the car has taken a duffle bag from the trunk before fleeing, which contained a loaded rifle.

Dustin Morin, 29, Kiri Haider, 28 and Desiree Morin-Jim of North Battleford are jointly charged with storing a loaded firearm contravening regulations, possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and flight from a peace officer.

Morin-Jim is also charged with obstructing a peace officer, two counts of identity fraud, two counts of breach of undertaking and breach of probation.

The group appeared in court on these charges on Monday morning.