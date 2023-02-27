3 people facing charges following break and enter of man's home in Regina

Three people are facing charges following an alleged break and enter of a man’s home in Regina in the early hours of Monday.

Officers received a report of a man assaulted and robbed on the 800 block of Empress Street around 1:15 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said early information indicated the man’s keys were stolen and the attackers were in his home.

Officers got to the home and saw a vehicle speeding away but did not pursue due to safety concerns.

Police later found the vehicle parked on 13th Avenue and Forget Street with three people inside, who were then arrested.

Police found items taken from the home after a search of the vehicle.

Three people, a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy are all charged with robbery, as well as breaking and entering.

The two boys are also charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The 19-year-old was scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on Monday afternoon, while the two boys made their appearances in provincial youth court.