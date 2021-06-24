REGINA -- Three elementary schools in northwest Regina were forced to go into secure-the-building mode Thursday afternoon following a potential threat on a nearby street.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said W.H Ford, Centennial and St. Jerome enacted secure the building protocol as a precaution during a firearm investigation on Wheatly Bay.

According to police, doors are locked in secure-the-building mode and activities carry on as usual. At the end of the day there is a controlled dismissal of students, which police said is what happened at the three schools.

As of 5 p.m., RPS said the investigation on Wheatly Bay is still ongoing.