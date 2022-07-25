3 Regina men facing gun, stolen vehicle charges: police

Three Regina men are facing stolen auto and firearms charges following an incident on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Queen Street for a report of gunshots heard in the area, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police learned the suspects had fled in a vehicle. Officers found the vehicle shortly after in the area of Pasqua Street and Wascana Street and determined it was previously reported as stolen. They also found a loaded rifle in the vehicle.

Officers arrested the driver, a 50-year-old man, and two passengers, a 51-year-old-man and a 30-year-old man.

All three men are charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

All three men made their first appearance in Provincial Court in Regina on Monday morning.