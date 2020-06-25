REGINA -- Three teens are dead after a car collided with a pickup truck near Waldeck, Sask.

On Wednesday night around 9 p.m. RCMP from Swift Current responded to the collision a grid road in the RM of Excelsior

A car with five occupants inside collided with a pick up truck that had one man inside. The road is questions is described as narrow and hilly.

Two 18 year-old men and a 16 year-old boy were declared dead at the scene. A 19 year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries. An 18 year-old woman is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 55 year-old driver of the truck was seriously injured, but his injuries are not life threatening.

RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroner are investigating.